FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 15, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China accuses EU of taking WTO back to 'law of jungle'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused the European Union on Tuesday of risking a return to the “law of the jungle”, telling a dispute hearing at the World Trade Organization that it was astonished by what it called the EU’s disregard for the WTO’s rulebook.

China’s statement came during a major trade dispute in which Beijing is trying to force the United States and the EU to treat China like any other “market economy”, rather than claiming it unfairly subsidises its exports on a large scale.

The EU’s argument that China distorted its markets could equally be applied to the 28-nation bloc’s Common Agricultural Policy or U.S. corn prices, the Chinese statement said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.