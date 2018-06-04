FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 12:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says it regrets EU's WTO action over patent rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said it regrets the European Commission’s (EC) complaints to the World Trade Organisation over matters related to European firms’ patent rights.

FILE PHOTO: Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

On Friday, the EC said it would lodge a complaint against China over its “breach of patent rights of European companies,” along with complaints against the United States over its tariffs.

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MofCom) said in a statement published late on Sunday that the country will handle the complaint in accordance with the WTO dispute settlement procedures.

“The Chinese government has always attached great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights and adopted strong measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of domestic and foreign intellectual property rights holders,” said MofCom.

Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Jing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Sam Holmes

