July 16, 2018 / 3:57 AM / a minute ago

China wants to seek more balanced trade with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the country wants to seek more balanced trade with the European Union.

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China needs to advance investment treaty negotiations with the EU and both should share the objective of concluding agreements at an early date, Premier Li said when meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Beijing.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
