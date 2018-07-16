China wants to seek more balanced trade with EU

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the country wants to seek more balanced trade with the European Union.

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (not pictured), after signing a new joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation in Brussels, Belgium July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

China needs to advance investment treaty negotiations with the EU and both should share the objective of concluding agreements at an early date, Premier Li said when meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Beijing.