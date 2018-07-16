EU's Tusk calls on China, U.S., Russia not to start trade wars

BEIJING (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday China, the United States and Russia had a duty not to start trade wars and called on the three countries to reform the World Trade Organization.

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

He said there was still time to prevent conflict and chaos. Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are in Beijing to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for an annual China-EU leaders dialogue.