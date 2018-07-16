FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 3:28 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

EU's Tusk calls on China, U.S., Russia not to start trade wars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday China, the United States and Russia had a duty not to start trade wars and called on the three countries to reform the World Trade Organization.

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

He said there was still time to prevent conflict and chaos. Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are in Beijing to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for an annual China-EU leaders dialogue.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Christian Shepeherd; Editing by Paul Tait

