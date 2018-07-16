FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 3:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Tusk says the WTO needs new rules on forced tech transfers, subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization needs new rules on forced technology transfers and industry subsidies, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday in China.

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (not pictured), after signing a new joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation in Brussels, Belgium July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are in Beijing to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for an annual China-EU leaders dialogue.

China knows how to open its economy and could do so if it wishes, Juncker said during a joint press appearance with the leaders at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Stephen Coates

