China Vice Premier Liu to meet EU delegation next week

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet with a senior European Union delegation in Beijing next week, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The meeting is significant at an important juncture, the ministry added.

Vice-President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen is due to attend the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing on Monday, ahead of a China-EU summit likely to be held in July in China.