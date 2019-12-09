China's Xi says hopes to reach investment agreement with EU as soon as possible: state TV

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping waves to Russian President Vladimir Putin as they talk via a video link, from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 2, 2019. Noel Celis/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping told new European Council President Charles Michel that Beijing hopes to reach an investment agreement with the European Union as soon as possible, Chinese state television reported on Monday.

State TV said Xi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Michel, adding that Xi also said China hopes to strengthen its relations with the EU. China and the EU have been negotiating an investment agreement aimed at improving market access.