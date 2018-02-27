FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 27, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

China investment must not undermine EU joint policy, warns Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union member states that participate in Chinese government-led infrastructure initiatives should be aware of the risk of undermining the bloc’s common foreign policy stance toward China, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, she said there was nothing intrinsically wrong with China’s role in projects like the construction of a railway between EU member Hungary and Serbia, part of the Chinese-led “16+1” initiative involving 16 mostly poorer member states.

“I see great value in EU members who participate in this initiative also representing our common foreign policy toward China, because otherwise the EU would be allowing itself to be divided against itself,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.