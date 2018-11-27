EU's Vestager tells China it is time to deliver on WTO reform

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager attends the third annual tech conference "Inno Generation" organized by French investment bank Bpifrance at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, October 12, 2017. Picture taken October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager urged China on Tuesday to work with the EU on reforming the World Trade Organisation (WTO), saying global support for free trade would erode if rules were not brought up to date.

“We need to do more, we need to make it happen, the reform of the WTO,” Vestager told a conference in Hamburg attended by Chinese officials including Vice Premier Liu He.

“Not just by discussing the easier issues, but making real progress on bringing rules up to date so global trade is fair as well as free,” Vestager added.

In July, the EU and China agreed to set up a joint working group to discuss WTO reform.