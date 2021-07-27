China Evergrande to cancel special dividend proposal

FILE PHOTO: A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group, the country’s most indebted property developer, said it would cancel a special dividend proposal, citing the current market environment, and the rights of shareholders and creditors.

The decision reversed a plan proposed only two weeks ago, and came after rating agency S&P’s downgrade on Monday.

Shares of Evergrande plunged another 13.4% on Tuesday to the lowest closing since March 6, 2017. The stock has lost 60% so far this year.

Worries over the developer’s financial health intensified after Evergrande admitted in June it did not pay some commercial paper on time, and news last week that a Chinese court froze a $20 million bank deposit held by the firm on the request of Guangfa Bank.

On Tuesday, Evergrande Chairman Hui Kan Yan said in a filing the board of directors has decided to cancel the proposal after a thorough discussion and taking into account the long-term development of the company’s various businesses.

Evergrande said in mid-July it would hold a board meeting on July 27 to discuss a special dividend plan, which was expected to give a boost to the share price.

S&P cut its ratings on China Evergrande by two notches to B- from B+ on Monday, with a negative outlook, citing weakening funding access that will hamper the company’s liquidity position and ability to reduce debt.

S&P added Evergrande’s access to funds may continue to deteriorate and a potentially significant margin erosion may further drag down its credit profile.

Two other rating agencies, Fitch and Moody’s, have downgraded Evergrande in the past few weeks.