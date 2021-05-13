China Evergrande plans sale of $1.4 billion Evergrande Vehicle shares

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. Picture taken March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group placed 260 million shares, or 2.66% of issued share capital, of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd for HK$10.6 billion ($1.36 billion), the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday.

Placing of the shares serves to reduce the shareholding ratio of the top 20 shareholders of Evergrande Vehicle to below 90%, fulfilling the conditions for the new energy vehicles manufacturing unit to participate in the Hong Kong Stock Connect in the next step, the property developer said.

China Evergrande, which currently holds 67.64% of Evergrande Vehicle, has agreed to sell the shares at HK$40.92 each, representing a 20% discount to Wednesday’s close of HK$51.15 each with proceeds to be raised for general working capital.

Haitong International Securities, Huatai Financial Holdings, and CMB International Securities are the placing agents. Completion of the disposal shall take place on the fifth trading day after the date of the agreement on May 13, it said.

($1 = 7.7665 Hong Kong dollars)