China Evergrande jumps over 10%, says making progress on debt reduction

FILE PHOTO: A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK rose more than 10% after the property developer said all measures to reduce debt had achieved positive and notable results.

Evergrande also said the Hong Kong stock exchange had approved its plan to spinoff its property management business.

Investors sold off China Evergrande’s shares and bonds on Friday after a leaked document showed the nation’s second-biggest property developer by sales had sought government help to avert a cash crunch.