China will cut, remove export tariffs on some steel, fertilizer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut export taxes on some steel products and fertilisers and ditch those for sales abroad of steel wire, rod and bars from Jan. 1, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, in a series of measures that could boost shipments.

The move is likely to stir concerns among foreign competitors in the United States and Europe that China, the world’s top steel producer, may be looking to sell its excess product abroad.

Stainless steel plate export tariffs will fall to 5 percent from 10 percent, while billet tariffs will be 10 percent, down from 15 percent currently.

The country exported 64.5 million tonnes of steel products in the first 10 months of the year, down 30 percent from a year earlier. That included 1.74 million tonnes of steel wire, down 9.5 percent from a year before.

Export taxes on three fertilizer compounds - nitrogen, phosphorous and potash - will be lowered to 100 yuan ($15.14) per tonne, compared with the current rate of 20 percent of the total shipment value, it said.

Coal tar tariffs will also be cut and import duties on steel slag are to be ditched, it said.

China will further cut tariffs on IT products from July 1, the ministry said without disclosing details.