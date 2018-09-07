FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 7, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

China, ExxonMobil discuss $10 billion investment in Guangdong: state TV

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese officials and executives of ExxonMobil Corp discussed a $10 billion investment by the U.S.-based firm in the southern province of Guangdong, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The state TV report, during its summary of a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods, quoted Li as saying he welcomed Exxon’s large investment in China.

The report said China and Exxon discussed the $10 billion investment but did not attribute the information to any direct source.

Exxon said on Thursday it signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex and invest in a liquefied natural gas terminal in China. It said the investment would be worth billions of dollars but did not give a specific figure.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.