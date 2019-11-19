Commodities
November 19, 2019 / 10:00 AM / a few seconds ago

China to reinvestigate anti-dumping duties on some rubber products from Exxon Mobil

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will re-investigate anti-dumping duties it has imposed on some rubber products used for tires and hosepipes imported from Exxon Mobil Corp, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

In August 2018 China imposed anti-dumping duties on halogenated butyl rubber products from the United States, European Union and Singapore.

Exxon Mobil Corp and Exxon Mobil Chemical Ltd, hit with duties of 75.5% and 71.9% respectively, requested an re-investigation, the ministry said.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely

