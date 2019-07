A Federal Express delivery truck is shown in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s government has discovered clues that Fedex violated the law as part of its ongoing investigation into the mail carrier, state-media outlet Xinhua reported on Friday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, authorities found that Fedex had detained more than 100 Huawei-related shipments, the outlet added.