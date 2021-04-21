Reshaping grain trade? China moves to change animal feed recipes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China issued guidelines on Wednesday recommending the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, a measure that could reshape the flow of grains into the world’s top corn and soybean buyer.

Chinese feed makers have already been switching corn for cheaper alternatives, especially wheat, after the grain rallied by more than a third in the last year following a drop in corn output and state stockpiles.

Imports of corn, used largely in animal feed, into China surged as it sought to compensate for the domestic deficit.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website the new guidelines are aimed at improving the usage of available raw materials and creating a formula that better suits China’s conditions.

China consumes about 175 million tonnes of corn in animal feed each year, but that is set to increase as more livestock is raised on intensive farms using industrial feed.

It also imports close to 100 million tonnes of soybeans to crush into soymeal for animals, agriculture ministry data shows.

The ministry said rice, cassava, rice bran, barley and sorghum were also suitable alternatives to corn, while rapeseed meal, cottonseed meal, peanut meal, sunflower meal, distillers dried grains, palm meal, flaxmeal, sesame meal and corn processing byproducts were good options to replace soymeal.

The guidelines may only impact those firms that had not kept up with the trend towards substitution, Li Hongchao, senior analyst at trade website Myagric.com, said.

Greater feed use of wheat, which has more protein than corn, has already cut demand for soymeal.

A wheat products trader, however, said it could have “a significant impact”.

“Many feed producer clients are still using quite a bit corn. They have reduced the usage but haven’t cut off corn completely,” he said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak with media.

The ministry also provided some suggested feed formulations depending on the region of the country.

Those included reducing corn by at least 15% in pig diets in Northeast China by using rice and rice bran, or using sorghum, cassava flour, rice bran meal and barley to replace corn in pig feed in southern China.

In some regions, it recommended eliminating soymeal completely and replacing it with other meals.

For pig feed only, if hog production went back to levels at the end of 2017, and feed producers substituted corn and soymeal in accordance with the recommended ratios, it would cut corn use by 40-50 million tonnes, and reduce soymeal use by 4-8 million tonnes, according to Lu Min, analyst with brokerage Zhaojin Futures, citing a rough estimate.

Analysts and industry sources said, however, it would be difficult to give total estimates on exactly how much corn and soymeal will be cut following the guidelines, as for example, under some of the recommended diets, use of corn is cut, but more DDGs, corn protein power, and amino acids are suggested, which are made from corn.

“Also, this is just a suggestion to companies, not forceful (rules) they must implement. Whether firms will choose to substitute or not depends on the cost,” said Wang Xiaoyang, analyst with Sinolink Futures, adding that in reality, some feed producers have already substituted corn and soymeal at a much higher ratio than the official recommendation.

“The cost is the fundamental factor,” Wang said.

The table below shows the recommended changes by region for pig feed:

Corn % of corn Soymeal % of soymeal

replacement cut replacement cut

Northeast 10%-20% at least 15% 5% corn at least 10%

rice and protein

5%-10% rice powder,

bran 5%-15% DDGS

and amino

acids

North 10%-20%whea at least 15% 5% corn can cut to 0

t and protein for growing

5%-15% powder、5%-1 finisher

wheat bran 5% DDGS, pigs

or 5%-8%

secondary cottonseed

wheat flour meal,

5%-10%

peanut meal

and amino

acids

Central 10%-20% can cut to 0 5%-15% can cut to 0

brown rice rapeseed for growing

or rice meal,5%-15% finisher

、5%-15% DDGS, pigs

wheat bran 5%-8%cotton

or meal and

secondary amid acids

wheat

flour, and

5%-10% rice

bran meal

South 10%-15% can cut to 0 5%-15% at least 5%

sorghum,10% rapeseed

-20% meal and

cassava amid acids

starch,

5%-10% rice

bran meal,

and 10-15%

barley

Southwest 10%-20% can cut to 0 5%-8% at least 5%

wheat,10%-2 cotton meal

0% brown and amino

rice or acids

rice,

5%-15%

wheat bran

or

secondary

wheat

flour, and

5%-10% rice

bran meal

Northwest 10%-15% can cut to 0 5%-8% at least 5%

sorghum, cotton

10%-15% meal, and

barley and amino acids

10-20%

highland

barley