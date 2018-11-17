China reports new outbreaks of African swine fever in Jiangxi, Yunnan, Sichuan and Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Four new outbreaks of African swine fever have been reported in China’s provinces of Jiangxi, Yunnan and Sichuan as well as the municipality of Shanghai, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

Ten pigs had died from the disease and 10 others had fallen ill on a farm with 150 hogs in the southeastern province of Jiangxi, the ministry said on its website. Another 348 pigs will be slaughtered in Yunnan province in the southwest, it added.

A farm with 314 pigs in the Jinshan district of Shanghai was affected, the ministry reported. Eleven of the hogs had died while another 50 were infected, it said.