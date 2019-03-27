China Development Bank provides over $190 billion for Belt and Road projects

FILE PHOTO: The sign of an international forum on the "Belt and Road" Legal Cooperation is pictured in Beijing, China July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BOAO, China (Reuters) - China Development Bank has provided financing of more than $190 billion for projects of the “Belt and Road” infrastructure plan, bank president Zheng Zhijie told the Boao Forum on Wednesday.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) lies at the heart of China’s foreign policy strategy. It was incorporated into the ruling Communist Party constitution in 2017, reflecting President Xi Jinping’s desire for China to take a global leadership role.