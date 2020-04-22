Technology News
China regulator detects sale of banking, insurance customer data by criminals

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday it had detected sales of banking and insurance sector customer data overseas by criminals, without specifying how many individuals had been affected.

Huang Hong, a vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said during a briefing that the data sold by the criminals were fabricated or put together from different sources by hackers.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

