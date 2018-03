BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank will launch a crackdown on all types of virtual currencies this year, a vice governor of the central bank said on Thursday.

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The central bank will also push forward the research and development of its own digital currency this year, Fan Yifei said in a statement posted on the website of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).