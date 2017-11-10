FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Internet platforms for leveraged FX, metals trade illegal: China online body
November 10, 2017 / 8:02 AM / in 3 hours

Internet platforms for leveraged FX, metals trade illegal: China online body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s online finance association said on Friday that internet platforms providing leveraged trading for foreign exchange and precious metals are illegal.

Investors participating on such trading platforms are not protected by the law, the National Internet Finance Association of China said, adding that online financing institutions and payment services firms should not provide services for such illegal trading.

Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
