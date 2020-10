FILE PHOTO: Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will reveal a list of systemically important banks and detailed related regulations in near term, central bank vice governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday.

The government will improve its assessment of property finance, Pan told a financial forum in Beijing.