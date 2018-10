BEIJING (Reuters) - A lubricant storage tank in northern China’s Tianjin city caught fire late on Sunday afternoon and the fire has been put under control, the city’s fire-fighting agency said on its social media blog.

The storage tank belongs to Sinotrans Jiuling Transport and Storage Co. Ltd. and was located in the Dagang area of Tianjin, the agency said.

The fire occurred at around 5:45 pm local time (0945 GMT) and no casualties were reported.