August 25, 2018 / 3:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fire at hot springs hotel in Chinese city of Harbin kills 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A fire early on Saturday morning at a hot springs hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin killed 18 people, with 19 injured, authorities in the city said.

The interior of a hot springs hotel which caught fire early in the morning is pictured in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China August 25, 2018. Xie Peihua/CNS via REUTERS

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, the Harbin propaganda department of China’s ruling Communist Party said on its Twitter-like Weibo account.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the fire in the four-storey building began at 4:36 a.m. (2036 GMT Friday), burning an area of about 400 square meters before being extinguished after about three hours.

Footage aired by the state broadcaster showed rescue workers inside the burned-out building.

China has a patchy record for building safety regulations.

Beijing’s municipal government launched a 40-day “special operation” targeting fire code and building safety violations after an apartment fire in the Chinese capital in November killed 19 people.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Sam Holmes

