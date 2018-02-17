Nine dead in fire at waste facility in southern China: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nine people have died in a fire at a waste processing facility in southern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in Qingyuan city in the southern province of Guangdong, Xinhua said.

The fire has been extinguished and one survivor - who is not in danger - sent to hospital, the report said.

Police have detained at least one person in connection with the fire and an investigation is on-going, Xinhua said, without giving other details.