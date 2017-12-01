FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skyscraper fire kills six in northern Chinese city of Tianjin
December 1, 2017

Skyscraper fire kills six in northern Chinese city of Tianjin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A skyscraper fire in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin killed six and injured five early on Friday, state media reported.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the 38th floor of a serviced apartment building near the city center, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Xinhua said the fire had been extinguished and that early indications were that the blaze was caused by renovation materials. State broadcaster CCTV said renovation workers working on site were among the casualties.

Fire safety has come under scrutiny in China after a deadly blaze last month killed 19 in the far southern fringe of Beijing, which has led to citywide evictions seen by some people as unfairly targeting the vulnerable underclass.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Michael Perry

