August 28, 2018 / 2:56 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

China's ag ministry: recent rise in vegetable prices due to normal seasonal fluctuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Agriculture said a recent rise in vegetable prices is due to normal seasonal fluctuations, according to a statement on its website released on Tuesday.

A vegetable dish that was prepared using oil made from soy beans is seen at a restaurant in Beijing, China, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Flooding in the city of Shouguang in Shandong province has had a limited impact on China’s vegetable supply and will not push up national vegetable prices significantly, the statement said, citing Tang Ke, the director of the ministry’s market and economy information department.

Vegetable prices are expected to stabilize and fall later but prices of eggplants and peppers might rise in late September and early October, Tang said.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
