China's grain supplies sufficient for domestic demand: official

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s main grain supplies are sufficient for domestic demand and will not be in shortage even without any imports, an official from the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The comments came as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the global supply chain for farm produce. [nL8N2BJ6RE]

China’s ending stocks of wheat, corn and rice in 2019 totaled more than 280 million tonnes, while yearly consumption on average is more than 200 million tonnes, Wang Bin, head of the consumption promotion division at China’s Ministry of Commerce, said.

Consumers do not need to worry about supply shortages or signification price surges in grains, Wang said at a press briefing.