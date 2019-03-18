China simplifies rules on cross-border flows for multinationals

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator on Monday published rules aimed at facilitating cross-border capital flows for multinational corporations operating in the country.
The rules simplify the registration process for multinational firms borrowing from overseas or lending money abroad, making it easier for them to manage their cross-border capital, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website.
