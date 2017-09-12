FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
September 12, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in a month

China's forex regulator denies U.S. dollar withdrawal limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator has not modified rules on withdrawals of foreign exchange by individuals, the regulator said on Tuesday, following media reports that it had capped the frequency of U.S. dollar withdrawals at two each week.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

“We have not released any new rules recently regarding domestic cash withdrawals of foreign currency by individuals,” the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a post on its official account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

A daily withdrawal of a maximum of 10,000 U.S. dollars is allowed from banks in China, under an existing policy prevailing since 2007, SAFE said.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
