Apple's Cook says he sees China's Tencent as a great partner
December 6, 2017 / 7:21 AM / in 40 minutes

Apple's Cook says he sees China's Tencent as a great partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s chief executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday he sees Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest social network and gaming company, as a great partner and thinks very highly of its founder Pony Ma.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, demonstrates an iPhone following a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Cook also told the Fortune Forum in Guangzhou that he couldn’t be happier with how the iPhone X is doing in China.

China is Apple’s third-largest region by sales, but it has lost market share in recent years as consumers switch to local rivals.

Reporting By Sijia Jiang and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
