China says will reduce government direct intervention in industrial sector

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will reduce the government’s micro management and direct intervention in its vast industrial sector, the industry minister said on Monday.

The general manufacturing industry will be fully liberalized and the government’s next move is to implement policies such as tax reductions and to improve the protection of intellectual property rights, Miao Wei, who heads the Ministry of Industry and Informational Technology, said at the China Development Forum.

