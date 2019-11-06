China will support its firms in purchases of Airbus planes: Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will support its firms’ purchases of Airbus planes, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, citing commitments by French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting.

Macron is to meet Xi in Beijing on Wednesday, during his trip this week to China, where he has attended a major trade fair in Shanghai.

Xinhua added that the two nations agreed to work together to push forward the completion and delivery center program of the European planemaker’s A350 model, as well as step up Airbus’ investments in China.

China and France hope to boost cooperation, particularly in the helicopter sector as well as aircraft engines and pilot training, it said.