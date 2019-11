Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on China on Tuesday to “consolidate” the opening up of the Chinese market.

“Much has been done in recent years with two revisions of the negative lists for foreign investment ... important tariff reductions have been granted. We call for their consolidation and deepening,” Macron said at a major trade fair in Shanghai.