France's Sodexo seals Huawei deal during Macron's trip to China

PARIS (Reuters) - French services and catering group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has signed a global partnership deal with Huawei (002502.SZ), in the latest major Chinese contract for a French blue-chip company struck during President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China.

The companies said in a joint statement that Sodexo Chairwoman Sophie Bellon and Huawei Chairwoman Sun Yafang had signed a 5-year agreement, under which Sodexo becomes a preferred partner to provide integrated facilities management services to Huawei worldwide.

They added that Huawei has $400 million worth of upcoming integrated facilities management services projects.

The agreement was signed in the presence of French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and Chinese trade minister Zhong Shan.