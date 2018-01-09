FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Deals
January 9, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Sodexo seals Huawei deal during Macron's trip to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French services and catering group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has signed a global partnership deal with Huawei (002502.SZ), in the latest major Chinese contract for a French blue-chip company struck during President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China.

The companies said in a joint statement that Sodexo Chairwoman Sophie Bellon and Huawei Chairwoman Sun Yafang had signed a 5-year agreement, under which Sodexo becomes a preferred partner to provide integrated facilities management services to Huawei worldwide.

    They added that Huawei has $400 million worth of upcoming integrated facilities management services projects.

    The agreement was signed in the presence of French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and Chinese trade minister Zhong Shan.

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.