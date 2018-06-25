FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 10:19 AM / in an hour

China's Premier Li says willing to talk about buying Airbus aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday that China was planning to buy lots of planes this year and is willing to continue talks with France on buying Airbus (AIR.PA) aircraft.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and China's Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Li made the comments in front of reporters at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Both China and the European Union are locked in their own trade disputes with the United States, and China has been seeking common ground with the EU in opposing what Beijing sees as U.S. protectionism.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Robert Birsel

