Macron, Xi to agree 'irreversibility' of Paris climate agreement

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping hold a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign an agreement that includes wording on the “irreversibility” of the Paris climate agreement, an official from the French presidential office said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition on anonymity, said the agreement would be signed on Wednesday.

The two men are due to hold a formal meeting in Beijing that day. Macron is currently in Shanghai, attending a major trade fair, where Xi will give the keynote address.