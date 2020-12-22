FTSE Russell to remove SMIC and Hikvision from China indexes

Slideshow ( 2 images )

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Global index publisher FTSE Russell will remove two U.S.-sanctioned Chinese companies from the FTSE China A50 Index and the FTSE China 50 index, it said on Tuesday.

Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology will be removed from the indexes from Jan. 7, FTSE Russell said in a statement.