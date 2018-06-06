FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China publishes CDR rules allowing domestic listing of overseas firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has published new rules on the issuing of China Depository Receipts (CDRs) that will allow the domestic flotation of overseas-listed innovators, according to a notice published late on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The trial rules, which are effective immediately, will provide the “institutional foundation” for innovative companies to issue CDRs on the domestic market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

The CSRC said it would also strictly control the size and pace of CDR issuance.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates

