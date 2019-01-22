China approves third batch of video games; still no Tencent

FILE PHOTO: People play in a video games hall during a night out in Shanghai February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities on Tuesday approved the release of a third batch of video games after a freeze for most of last year, with industry leader Tencent Holdings Ltd again absent from the list of approved titles.

The list from broadcasting watchdog - the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television - featured 93 new video games.

Tencent’s domestic rival NetEase Inc was also absent from the list.

The list was the third since December. The body previously approved a batch of 84 new video games earlier this month.