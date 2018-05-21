PetroChina steps up gas supply to help meet demand

BEIJING (Reuters) - Top Chinese oil and gas producer PetroChina is stepping up natural gas supplies from both domestic fields and imports to meet customer demand, parent company CNPC said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers carry out routine checks at a Petrochina gas refinery in Suining, Sichuan province, China November 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

PetroChina raised April gas supplies by 14 percent over a year earlier, CNPC said on its website, without giving specific volumes.

Reuters reported on Friday the state major has since early May curbing the feed of gas to some users in the northern and western parts of the country to help head off possible shortages next winter. [nL3N1SN47F]

PetroChina lifted production in the first four months of this year at major domestic fields Changqing, Southwest, Tarim and Qinghai by more than 2 percent from the same time in 2017 to 30.5 billion cubic meters, CNPC said

PetroChina also raised imports of natural gas by nearly 29 percent during the same period.

The company also stepped up pumping gas to storage, with stock fill in April reaching 1.49 bcm, 33 percent more than a year earlier. It is expected to supply 10 percent more gas from the storage for next winter’s peak demand versus the previous heating season.