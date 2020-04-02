Commodities
China's CNOOC signs pipeline assets transfer agreement with PipeChina

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has signed an agreement with newly launched PipeChina on transferring management rights for oil and gas infrastructure projects, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement did not give details on what projects have been handed over.

China set up its long-awaited national oil and gas pipeline company in December to run pipeline infrastructures that had been controlled by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Sinopec and CNOOC.

PetroChina, a listed arm of CNPC, also said it was trying for a deal with PipeChina on the transfer of pipeline assets and no agreement had been reached as of late March.

