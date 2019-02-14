Chinese independent gas firm Hanas builds pipeline in north China

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Independent Chinese piped-gas distributor Hanas Gas Group has completed the construction of a 285-kilometer (177.09 miles) inter-provincial natural gas pipeline in northern China, according to the report posted on a Sinopec website on Thursday

The pipeline, connecting Hangjinqi in Inner Mongolia region and Yinchuan city of Ningxia region, has an annual transport capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters.

The pipeline will source gas from Sinopec’s gas production in the north China’s Ordos basin, according to Chen Zhu, managing director with consultancy SIA Energy.

The pipeline will transport gas to city grids as well as gas-fired power plants, the report said, without providing any details of when the operations will be launched.