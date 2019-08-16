Factbox: China's LNG import terminals and storage facilities

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese city-gas distributor Shenzhen Gas (601139.SS) will launch next week in southern China its first fully-owned terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), a company executive told Reuters on Friday.

This will make Shenzhen Gas the second city gas distributor backed by a local government that owns an LNG import facility. The first was Shenergy Group, which opened an LNG import terminal in Shanghai in 2008.

Most of the China’s import terminals are owned by the dominant state-run oil and gas companies like China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and PetroChina (0857.HK).

The new facility, with a capacity of 800,000 tonnes a year, will take China’s total number of operating LNG terminals to 22.

CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK), started China’s first terminal in 2006, and accounts for nearly 60 percent of its total receiving capacity.

A handful of small private firms have in recent years stepped into the sector, including city gas developer ENN Energy (2688.HK), Jovo Energy and Guanghui Energy (600256.SS). The largest independent terminal, a 3 million tonne-per-year facility in east China, was built by ENN and started up in October.

Below are the details of terminals and storage tanks attached to China’s LNG terminals, according to China Petroleum and Petrochemical Engineering Institute and industry sources.

A total of 9.34 million cubic meters of storage tanks are in operation at these terminals, with another 4.94 million cubic metres under construction.