BEIJING (Reuters) - China will raise the retail price of gasoline by 170 yuan ($26.85) per tonne and that of diesel by 165 yuan per tonne from Saturday, the country’s state planner said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee fills a car at a gas station in Hefei, Anhui province, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

This will be the fourth increase in a row since March this year.