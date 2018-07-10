FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says Liu Xia went to Germany for medical treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said that Liu Xia, widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo, traveled to Germany for medical treatment in accordance with her will.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing that she had no further information to offer on the case and added that she did not see any association linking Liu Xia’s departure with a visit to Germany by Premier Li Keqiang.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer in July last year while in Chinese custody.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Robert Birsel

