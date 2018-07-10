China says Liu Xia went to Germany for medical treatment

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said that Liu Xia, widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo, traveled to Germany for medical treatment in accordance with her will.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing that she had no further information to offer on the case and added that she did not see any association linking Liu Xia’s departure with a visit to Germany by Premier Li Keqiang.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer in July last year while in Chinese custody.